Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Gets on board in Game 3
Karlsson potted his first goal of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs Sunday, helping the Golden Knights to a 3-2 road win over the Kings.
The Kings tried to trap Reilly Smith along the end boards, only for Smith to feed Karlsson right at the doorstep. "Wild Bill" failed to record a point through the first two games of these conference quarterfinals, but it was only a matter of time before he inflicted damage on the Kings. After all, Karlsson led the expansion club in goals (43) and points (78) during the regular season.
