Karlsson scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, went plus-3, added three hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kraken.

Karlsson went two games without a point, but he hasn't been kept quiet for longer than that since November. The center sparked the Golden Knights' comeback with his third-period tally. He's up to 23 goals, 45 points, 137 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 53 appearances in a middle-six role this season.