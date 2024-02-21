Karlsson scored a power-play goal on five shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Karlsson was briefly in the locker room during the game, but he was able to return and score a goal early in the third period. The 31-year-old center has three goals and an assist over his last six outings. He's maintained a second-line role in that span, as he did prior to missing nearly all of January with a lower-body injury. Karlsson has 18 goals, 36 points, 111 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 44 appearances, with 12 of his points coming on the power play.