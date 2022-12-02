Karlsson produced a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Karlsson has been steady lately with two goals and two power-play assists over his last five games. The center helped out on a Reilly Smith tally in the first period Thursday. Karlsson is up to six goals, 17 points (four on the power play), 49 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 25 outings this season. He remains a factor on the second power-play unit while seeing his even-strength minutes on the second line.