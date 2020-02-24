Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Hats off Sunday
Karlsson posted a hat trick in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Ducks.
Karlsson's hat trick came in a span of 12:02 from late in the second period to the middle of the third. His third goal gave the Golden Knights a 5-3 lead, but it didn't hold up. In seven games since his return from a broken finger, the Swede has six points. He's also won 30 of 59 faceoffs over the last three contests -- it seems the 27-year-old is fully healthy once more. He now has 40 points and 119 shots through 56 outings overall.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Two helpers in second game back•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Trending toward return•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Closing in on return•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Should return soon•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Will be out through break•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.