Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Hats off Sunday

Karlsson posted a hat trick in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Ducks.

Karlsson's hat trick came in a span of 12:02 from late in the second period to the middle of the third. His third goal gave the Golden Knights a 5-3 lead, but it didn't hold up. In seven games since his return from a broken finger, the Swede has six points. He's also won 30 of 59 faceoffs over the last three contests -- it seems the 27-year-old is fully healthy once more. He now has 40 points and 119 shots through 56 outings overall.