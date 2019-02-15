Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Heating up again
Karlsson scored his 18th goal of the season in Thursday's 6-3 defeat at the hands of the Maple Leafs.
Karlsson has points in four of his last five games, with two goals and three assists in that span. The Golden Knights struggled around the All-Star break and their bye week, but now that they are scoring again, Karlsson's offense has returned. With 37 points in 59 games, he likely will fall well short of the 78 points he recorded last season. That tends to happen with a nine-percentage-point drop in shooting percentage year over year.
