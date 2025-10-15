default-cbs-image
Karlsson logged an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

The helper was Karlsson's first point in four games this season. He's maintained a middle-six role, but he's not seeing prime chances as the third-line center and a member of the second power-play unit. Karlsson's defensive skills will keep him in a prominent role, but he's not expected to be a 50-point threat anymore.

