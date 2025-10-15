Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Helps out on empty netter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Karlsson logged an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Flames.
The helper was Karlsson's first point in four games this season. He's maintained a middle-six role, but he's not seeing prime chances as the third-line center and a member of the second power-play unit. Karlsson's defensive skills will keep him in a prominent role, but he's not expected to be a 50-point threat anymore.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: One of each in win•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Scores in Game 2 loss•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Garners power-play assist•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Opens scoring in win•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Slings shorthanded helper•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Contributes assist•