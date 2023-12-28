Karlsson dished a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Karlsson has gotten on the scoresheet in every other contest of his last nine games. He's still enjoying a solid December with nine points (five on the power play) over 12 outings for the month. The center has 31 points (11 on the power play), 88 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 36 appearances this season. Karlsson's on pace to top 25 goals and 60 points for the second time in his career, making him a solid fantasy play in standard formats.