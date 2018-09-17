Golden Knights' William Karlsson: In midseason form with two points
Karlsson scored on the power play and added an assist in Sunday's 7-2 preseason win over the Coyotes.
Wild Bill curiously went from a career-high 25 points with the Blue Jackets to an astounding 78 points (43 goals, 35 assists) over a full 2017-18 campaign with the Golden Knights in their fairy-tale run at the Stanley Cup. There could be less pressure on Karlsson to carry so much of the offensive responsibility since the team added bona fide scoring options in Max Pacioretty and Paul Stastny this offseason, but few (if any) pundits are expecting him to maintain his gaudy 23.4 shooting percentage.
