Karlsson picked up an assist during Saturday's 2-1 shootout win in Buffalo.

Karlsson has been an absolute blessing for the Golden Knights and all the lucky fantasy owners that scooped him up off the waiver wire early in the season. On top of his 35 goals and 61 points, the 25-year-old is pacing the NHL with an outrageous plus-38 rating. Karlsson also has five goals and 10 points over his last nine outings. Continue starting him daily with confidence.