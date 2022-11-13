Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Karlsson set up a Phil Kessel goal in the second period. Through six games in November, Karlsson has racked up six assists and 12 shots on net, though only one of his helpers in that span has come on the power play. For the season, the 29-year-old is up to four goals, nine assists, 32 shots and a plus-5 rating through 16 contests in an all-situations role.