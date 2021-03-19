Karlsson was added to the league's COVID-19 protocols list Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Now that he's entered the league's virus protocols, Karlsson will miss Friday's game versus LA at a minimum. Nicolas Roy will likely get the first crack at replacing Karlsson on the Golden Knight's second line.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Produces helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Registers assist•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Churns out assist•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: One of each Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Tallies twice in overtime win•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Two helpers in win•