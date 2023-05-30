Karlsson scored two goals and registered an assist in Vegas' 6-0 victory over Dallas in Game 6 on Monday.
Karlsson went through a bit of a quiet patch from May 21-27 in which he was limited to one point (a goal) over four contests, but that mini-slump is clearly behind him. He's up to 10 goals and 14 points in 17 playoff outings this year. His first marker Monday, which gave Vegas a 2-0 edge midway through the first period, was also his first power-play goal of the postseason.
