Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Leaves arena after injury

Karlsson left Lenovo Center after sustaining an apparent arm injury in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Karlsson was injured on a hit by Sean Walker in the second period and appeared to be favoring his arm. With his departure from the arena, it's safe to assume Karlsson will not return to the game, and his status for Game 6 in Vegas on Sunday is in doubt. Should the center miss that contest, the Golden Knights have a number of options they could designated to fill Karlsson's second-line spot, including Tomas Hertl, Mitch Marner and Brett Howden. Brandon Saad, Reilly Smith or Braeden Bowman would be the top candidates to enter the lineup.