Karlsson scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets in Game 5.

Karlsson scored four goals and added an assist over five games in the Golden Knights' 4-1 series win over the Jets. The 30-year-old center typically is more of a playmaker, but he's showing off his finishing skill in the postseason. He's added 11 shots on net, seven hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in the playoffs.