Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Lights lamp in overtime loss
Karlsson scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.
Karlsson got the Golden Knights on the board in the first period, answering a Phillip Danault goal. The Swedish center has now scored in three straight contests. For the year, Karlsson has four goals, eight helpers and 38 shots on goal in 14 appearances.
