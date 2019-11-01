Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Lights lamp in overtime loss

Karlsson scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Karlsson got the Golden Knights on the board in the first period, answering a Phillip Danault goal. The Swedish center has now scored in three straight contests. For the year, Karlsson has four goals, eight helpers and 38 shots on goal in 14 appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories