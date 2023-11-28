Karlsson scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flames.
Karlsson ended a three-game slump with his first-period tally. The 30-year-old center hadn't gone more than one game without a point before his recent slide, which coincides with a span that saw Vegas get shut out twice in three contests. Karlsson is up to 10 goals, 21 points (five on the power play), 53 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 22 appearances.
