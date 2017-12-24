Karlsson tallied a goal and two shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

Karlsson continues to improve on what has been a breakout season with 16 goals and 28 points in only 34 games. The 24-year-old was a high pick of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft for a reason and he's backing it up in the inaugural season for Vegas.