Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Lights lamp Saturday
Karlsson tallied a goal and two shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.
Karlsson continues to improve on what has been a breakout season with 16 goals and 28 points in only 34 games. The 24-year-old was a high pick of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft for a reason and he's backing it up in the inaugural season for Vegas.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Fifth straight multi-point game•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Stays hot versus Sharks•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Stays hot Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Scores twice against Kings•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Two points against Canucks•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Continues hot streak versus Jets•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...