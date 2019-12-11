Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Lights lamp shorthanded

Karlsson scored a shorthanded goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Karlsson worked with Reilly Smith for the tally late in the second period. The Swede entered Tuesday on a bit of a skid, with just two assists in his previous nine games. His season numbers still look good -- Karlsson has nine goals and 26 points through 33 contests. Ten of his points have come on special teams, with five each in power play and penalty-killing situations.