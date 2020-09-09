Karlsson scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win versus Dallas in Game 2. He also won six of nine faceoffs (66.7 percent).

Karlsson beat Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin five-hole with a wrister from the left faceoff circle, giving the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead midway through the second period. It was Karlsson's fourth goal of the playoffs and just his second in the past 11 games. The former 43-goal man has a history of scoring in bunches, so perhaps Tuesday's tally will ignite a hot streak for the 27-year-old.