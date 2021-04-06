Karlsson recorded an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

Karlsson got the puck down low to Jonathan Marchessault, who banked in a shot off Blues goalie Ville Husso's shoulder. The assist gave Karlsson his fourth point in the last five games. The Swede is up to 27 points (10 tallies, 17 helpers), 73 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 37 contests.