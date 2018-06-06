Karlsson took a maintenance day Wednesday, but he'll be fit to play in Game 5 against the Capitals on Thursday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Karlsson had raised some eyebrows since he reportedly missed the latest practice session, but the expansion team's top point-getter (78) from the regular season isn't about to miss a must-win contest. The Capitals have done a great job keeping Karlsson in check of late, as he's skated to a minus-2 rating with two empty shots on goal over that span, and it was goose eggs across the board for the Swede in Game 3.