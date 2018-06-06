Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Misses practice due to maintenance
Karlsson took a maintenance day Wednesday, but he'll be fit to play in Game 5 against the Capitals on Thursday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Karlsson had raised some eyebrows since he reportedly missed the latest practice session, but the expansion team's top point getter (78) from the regular season isn't about to miss a must-win contest. The Capitals have done a great job keeping Karlsson in check of late, as he's skated to a minus-2 rating with two empty shots on goal over that span, and it was goose eggs across the board for the Swede in Game 3.
