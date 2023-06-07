Karlsson missed Wednesday's practice because of an illness, according to Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Karlsson is still probable for Game 3 on Thursday. It would be a big loss for Vegas if he isn't able to play, especially given that he's provided 10 goals and 15 points in 19 playoff contests this year. If Karlsson isn't available Thursday, then Teddy Blueger might draw into the lineup for the first time since May 25.