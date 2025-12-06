default-cbs-image
Karlsson (lower body) was transferred from regular injured reserve to long-term injured reserve on Friday, per PuckPedia.

Karlsson has already missed the required amount of time, so he'll be eligible for activation whenever ready. The 32-year-old center was deemed week-to-week in mid-November and there's been no update on his status since. This move will free up some cap space for the Golden Knights.

