Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Moves to LTIR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Karlsson (lower body) was transferred from regular injured reserve to long-term injured reserve on Friday, per PuckPedia.
Karlsson has already missed the required amount of time, so he'll be eligible for activation whenever ready. The 32-year-old center was deemed week-to-week in mid-November and there's been no update on his status since. This move will free up some cap space for the Golden Knights.
