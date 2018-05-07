Karlsson came up with a secondary assist in Sunday's 3-0 series-clinching win over the Sharks.

The Golden Knights continue to blow minds with their historic run at the Stanley Cup. Karlsson, who produced three goals and five helpers against the Sharks in the conference semifinals, is considered an instrumental part of the expansion club's success. "Wild Bill" was held in check offensively between Game 4 and Game 5, but he salvaged his fantasy night by setting the table on Jonathan Marchessault's goal in this latest win. Remember, the Swede led the Golden Knights with 78 points (43 goals, 35 assists) in the regular season to more than triple his 2016-17 output when he was with the Blue Jackets; there's no question that he's the real deal.