Karlsson scored three consecutive goals in the second period of Sunday's 4-0 win over the Flames.

Just when it looks like Karlsson's production is going to start tailing off, he roars back with another big game. The 25-year-old now has 39 goals and 65 points over 72 games in what has been an improbable career season -- not bad for a player who had 18 goals and 50 points in 183 NHL games coming into 2017-18.