Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Natural hat trick in Sunday's win
Karlsson scored three consecutive goals in the second period of Sunday's 4-0 win over the Flames.
Just when it looks like Karlsson's production is going to start tailing off, he roars back with another big game. The 25-year-old now has 39 goals and 65 points over 72 games in what has been an improbable career season -- not bad for a player who had 18 goals and 50 points in 183 NHL games coming into 2017-18.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Keeps hot streak alive•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Continues magical season•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Records three-point night•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Reaches milestone in win•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Collects two assists•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Nets pair of goals against former team•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...