Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Nets first hat trick in Vegas
Karlsson registered the first hat trick in Golden Knights history Sunday against Toronto.
Karlsson added an assist to finish with a four-point game, driving Vegas' offense to a 6-3 victory. He now has five goals in four games and 33 points this season. His 20 goals is more than his previous career-high of nine, and has been a pleasant surprise for Vegas after scoring just 45 points in his previous two seasons with Columbus. Karlsson is showing no signs of slowing down, but it must be noted that he's riding a sky-high shooting percentage of 26.3 percent. If a regression is coming, it may not come this season. Karlsson deserves a roster spot in all fantasy lineups. However, he'll have a much tougher time ahead with Nashville and St. Louis coming up next.
