Karlsson scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Karlsson contributed to Vegas' balanced offensive performance, finding the back of the net in the second period to give the Golden Knights a 5-2 lead they'd never relinquish. Karlsson's ability to contribute in multiple situations makes him a useful fantasy option in deeper leagues, especially when his scoring remains consistent. On that note, he has cracked the scoresheet in three of his last four games and has found the twine in back-to-back contests, so he's trending in the right direction.