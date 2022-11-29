Karlsson provided a goal in Vegas' 3-2 shootout win versus Columbus on Monday.

Karlsson has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four contests, giving him six goals and 16 points in 24 games this season. He's an important part of Vegas' top six and his scoring pace in 2022-23 is roughly in line with how he's performed over recent years. As long as he can stay healthy, it wouldn't be surprising to see him finish with 50-60 points this season.