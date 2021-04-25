Karlsson scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.
Karlsson responded to a Sam Steel goal in the third period. The 28-year-old Karlsson has produced 12 goals, 32 points, 92 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 47 contests. He's locked in as the Golden Knights' second-line center with scoring production to match his role.
