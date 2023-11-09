Karlsson scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.
With Chandler Stephenson (upper body) out, Karlsson saw 19:29 of ice time, his second-highest mark of the season. Karlsson bounced back from seeing his nine-game point streak snapped Sunday in Anaheim, tallying late in the third period to break up Cam Talbot's shutout bid. Through 14 contests, Karlsson is up to seven goals, 16 points, 24 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-11 rating. With Stephenson out for Friday's game as well, expect Karlsson to again see a larger role.
