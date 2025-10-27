Karlsson scored a goal, fired two shots on net and blocked two attempts in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Karlsson's tally was the lone twine finder of the weekend for Vegas, as the offense only had one goal to show after being shut out by the Florida Panthers Saturday. The 32-year-old center is up to four goals, five points, 20 shots on net and 10 blocks through nine appearances. Karlsson has dealt with injuries each of the last two seasons, with his point total being capped at 29 tallies through 53 regular-season games a year ago. He is already well above the necessary pace to top that mark, and his additional category coverage makes him a solid fantasy option in a majority of league formats.