Karlsson scored twice in Tuesday's win over Columbus.

Karlsson stuck it to the team that left him unprotected in the expansion draft, extending his point streak to four games in the process. He's scored in three of those contests and now has 27 goals and 42 points in 47 games on the season. The top-line center is sporting an excellent plus-26 rating and can be rolled out with confidence in all formats.

