Karlsson scored a shorthanded goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Karlsson snapped his 15-game goal drought with a shortie in the second period. The 30-year-old center managed seven assists and 32 shots on net during his drought. He's rarely been much of a goal-scorer, having reached the 20-goal mark only twice in his career. He's unlikely to get there this year -- for the season, Karlsson has 12 tallies, 29 helpers, 129 shots on net and a plus-1 rating, with eight power-play points and four shorthanded points through 65 outings overall.