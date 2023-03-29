Karlsson scored a shorthanded goal in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers.

Karlsson snapped his six-game goal drought with first-period marker. He picked up four assists over that span, and he's been consistent with three goals and eight helpers over 14 games in March. The center has earned five shorthanded points for the third time in his career. He's at 14 goals, 49 points, 146 shots and a plus-7 rating through 74 outings overall.