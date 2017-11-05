Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Nine points in last nine games
Karlsson scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Senators.
After going without a point in his first four games this season, Karlsson has delivered nine points in nine games. Very quietly, he has become fantasy relevant.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Connects for shorthanded goal•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Collects assist in second straight game•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Heading to Las Vegas•
-
Blue Jackets' William Karlsson: Stuffs stat sheet in Game 4 win•
-
Blue Jackets' William Karlsson: Picks up assist in Sunday's finale•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...