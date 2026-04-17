Karlsson (lower body) isn't expected to participate in the 2026 postseason unless Vegas manages a long playoff run, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Friday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Karlsson hasn't been explicitly ruled out for the first round, but based on that outlook, it sounds like he shouldn't be expected to play in the opening series. Vegas is set to begin its playoff run against Utah with Game 1 scheduled for Sunday. Karlsson had four goals and seven points in 14 regular-season outings in 2025-26.