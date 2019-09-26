Play

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Not suiting up against Avalanche

Karlsson (undisclosed) will not play Wednesday against the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Per Granger, Karlsson was not present at morning skate, so his absence for Wednesday's game wasn't entirely unexpected. Karlsson's next chance to get back on the ice comes Friday when the Golden Knights play the Kings, and the team begins regular season play Oct. 2 against the Sharks.

