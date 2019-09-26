Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Not suiting up against Avalanche
Karlsson (undisclosed) will not play Wednesday against the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Per Granger, Karlsson was not present at morning skate, so his absence for Wednesday's game wasn't entirely unexpected. Karlsson's next chance to get back on the ice comes Friday when the Golden Knights play the Kings, and the team begins regular season play Oct. 2 against the Sharks.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Officially signs extension•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Eying lengthy extension•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Opens scoring in crazy Game 7•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Two assists on man advantage•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Registers helper•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Registers assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.