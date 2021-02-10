Karlsson posted an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.
Karlsson had the secondary helper on Jonathan Marchessault's first-period tally. The 28-year-old Karlsson has done well in February with four points through three contests. The Swede is up to three goals, four assists, a plus-4 rating and 20 shots on net through 10 outings.
