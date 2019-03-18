Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Notches two assists
Karlsson provided a pair of helpers in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
Karlsson had the lone apple on Mark Stone's opening goal, and then set up Jonathan Marchessault's first goal of the night in the second period. Karlsson is up to 46 points (19 goals, 27 helpers in 72 games this season, and while he's far short of the 78 he had last season, he's still had a productive that will probably see him exceed 50 points.
