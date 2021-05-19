Karlsson collected an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Wild in Game 2.

Karlsson had the secondary helper on Jonathan Marchessault's game-tying goal in the second period. The assist was Karlsson's first point in two postseason games after he racked up 39 points in 56 regular-season contests. The Swedish center only had two droughts of three or more games this year, so he should be a fairly consistent scoring option in the top six.