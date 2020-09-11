Karlsson notched an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Karlsson set up Alex Tuch for the equalizer at 12:46 of the third period, which ultimately forced overtime. The assist gave Karlsson points in consecutive outings after he weathered a four-game drought. The Swede has 10 points (four goals, six helpers) with 48 shots and 24 hits in 18 contests.