Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Officially signs extension
Karlsson signed an eight-year extension with Las Vegas worth an average annual value of $5.9 million.
Acquired by the Golden Knights during the 2017 Expansion Draft, Karlsson finished his second season with the club with 56 points to go with 16 penalty minutes. He is the only player in Golden Knight's history to play in all 191 regular season and postseason contests. Currently 26, Karlsson will be under contract with the club until he is 34.
