Karlsson managed an assist, two PIM and two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Karlsson had the secondary helper on Reilly Smith's first-period tally. The 28-year-old Karlsson is up to one goal and four assists during his current four-game point streak. For the season, the Swedish center has racked up 38 points, 102 shots on net and a plus-18 rating. His minor penalty Friday was just his second penalty in 53 outings.