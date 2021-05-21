Karlsson scored a goal, dished an assist, blocked three shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Karlsson and Reilly Smith assisted on each other's goals as part of a run of five unanswered tallies for the Golden Knights. The 28-year-old Karlsson has collected three points through three playoff contests so far. The playmaking center has added six shots on net and a plus-3 rating as a top-six forward.