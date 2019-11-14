Golden Knights' William Karlsson: One of each in loss

Karlsson scored a power-play goal and added a helper in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Karlsson's tally stretched the Golden Knights' lead to 2-0 in the first period, but by the time he assisted on Nate Schmidt's third-period goal, his team trailed by a pair. The Swede is up to five goals and 18 points in 20 contests this year.