Karlsson scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.
Karlsson gave the Golden Knights their first lead of the game in the second period. He also set up Reilly Smith for the last-second goal in the third that gave Vegas its first win in the series. Karlsson has four points over three contests in the second round, and he's at six points, 15 shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over nine playoff outings.
