Karlsson scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Karlsson had the secondary assist on Jonathan Marchessault's second-period goal. In the third, Karlsson added the icing on the cake with an empty-netter. The Swedish center is up to six tallies, 10 helpers, 35 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 19 appearances. He's a solid scoring option in a top-six role, and Karlsson's power-play work should make him a popular option for fantasy managers.