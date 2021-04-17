Karlsson scored a goal in Friday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Karlsson struck just nine seconds into the second period, and his goal was all the Golden Knights needed Friday. The 28-year-old center is up to 11 tallies, 30 points, 83 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 43 contests. He continues to see all-situations usage in a top-six role that carries solid value in fantasy.